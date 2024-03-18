NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2024 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame have been announced!

James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith were revealed as the honorees on Monday.

Burton will be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category, Anderson will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category and Keith will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category.

“This year’s nominees exemplify the excellence of our genre,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “James, John and Toby have each made an indelible impact and brought their distinctive contributions to Country Music, enriching our format. Their influence is evident throughout the longevity of their careers, ensuring each legacy will thrive indefinitely. It is with great pride that we welcome these three remarkable individuals into the esteemed ranks of the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

The press conference announcing the news can be watched here: