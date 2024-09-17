21-year-old facing felony charges for flashing a laser at an MNPD helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing felony assault charges toward an officer after police say he shined a laser into a police helicopter. Now, police are sending out a reminder that this kind of action can be very dangerous.
The man arrested is 21-year-old Jose Sanchez. Police say the reason the charges he's facing is so severe is because shining a light on a piolt can cause temporary blindness and cause the chopper to go down.
Police say it could put the lives of officers and the general public at risk.
