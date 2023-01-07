21st annual Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to benefit local Special Olympics athletes

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WTVF) — The 21st annual Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge is happening Saturday morning and jumping into that frigid water will help benefit local Special Olympics athletes.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. with a fun party and costume contest at Sports Com on Memorial Boulevard.

The plunge will be at the outdoor pool at 10 a.m. Those who are brave enough to do it can warm up in the indoor pool right after.

All ages can participate. You can register to join online in advance. If you do not want to jump you can still donate to help create more opportunities for local Special Olympics athletes.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation's Assistant Director, Thomas Laird, also volunteers as the Area 15 Special Olympics director. He said this partnership has helped the athletes travel to tournaments and create new sports programs.

"Funds being raised during the Polar Bear Plunge is going to help athletes like that go on to regional and state competitions where there are expenses associated with that. A lot of our families just can't bear that expense."

The goal is to raise up to 10 thousand dollars.