24 charged in Sinaloa Cartel-linked drug trafficking operation in Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal prosecutors say 24 people have been charged in a massive drug trafficking operation with alleged ties to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel. But this case goes well beyond the amount of drugs seized.

What really stands out is that two of the alleged leaders were already behind bars in Tennessee.

According to court documents, Humberto Morales, 34, and Jose Martin Perez, 30, allegedly helped coordinate and control the operation from inside Tennessee state prisons, where they were serving sentences for unrelated convictions.

Investigators say the organization moved massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine through Middle Tennessee and beyond, while laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds.

The investigation led to the seizure of:



More than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine



20 kilograms of fentanyl



60 kilograms of cocaine



More than $375,000 in cash



Multiple firearms and five vehicles



According to the indictment, the alleged operation dates back to at least January 2025, with drug trafficking activities continuing into October 2026.

Authorities say the organization operated under the direction of people in Mexico and elsewhere known as "the Office," who allegedly coordinated drug trafficking on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Investigators say members used encrypted messages, couriers and stash houses to coordinate drug deals and avoid detection. The indictment also alleges the group conspired to use communication services, including the U.S. mail, to facilitate drug trafficking.

Members allegedly switched vehicles and license plates frequently to make their activities harder to track.

"The allegations in this case are staggering," U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek said. "A drug trafficking organization with direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel allegedly moved massive quantities of deadly drugs into our communities, with two of its leaders directing operations from inside Tennessee prisons."

The 33-count indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 21 and unsealed Oct. 27.

All 24 defendants face federal drug conspiracy charges, including a separate conspiracy charge involving the use of communication services to facilitate drug trafficking. Nine defendants also face firearm charges.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize money, property and firearms allegedly connected to the operation.

Prosecutors say 16 of the defendants are already in state custody on unrelated charges.

If convicted, most of the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. Morales, one of the alleged leaders, faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

The investigation involved several federal, state and local agencies, including the FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.