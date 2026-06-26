24-year-old shot and killed during struggle over gun in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Brentwood apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Estates at Brentwood Apartments on Church Street East, near the Davidson and Williamson County line.

Police say the man was visiting a friend at the complex when the two struggled over a gun, which went off and struck and killed him. The 25-year-old declined to be interviewed in detail by detectives for the time being.

No charges have been filed. The medical examiner will work to confirm the identity of the man killed.