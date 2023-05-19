25-year-old Chase Stafford identified as the body found in the Cheatham Dam on Thursday

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body found in the Cheatham Dam on Thursday has been identified as 25-year-old Chase Stafford.

Stafford was last seen on May 10 after officials say she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said her phone and glasses were found in a backpack on Highway 49. That backpack was returned to the family before she was reported missing on May 11.

Stafford was recovered from the Cumberland River below Cheatham Dam. Her remains had reportedly been trapped under debris.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

This is still an active investigation and officials have shifted their focus to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at:

(615) 792-2021 Detective David Diaz or Lt. Ken Miller

(615) 792-2098 Cheatham County Dispatch