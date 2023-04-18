$250K worth of stolen scrap metal found at recycling center, says Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The manager of a Nashville scrap yard and recycling business was arrested Monday after a months-long investigation into the sale and purchase of stolen scrap metal which included catalytic converters, copper wire and shopping carts.

The manager of All Star Recycling, Ying Bin Chen, 52, has been charged with conspiracy to commit theft of property, according to Metro police.

All Star Recycling is located in the 400 block of Craighead Street. The suspect's sister, 48-year-old Annie Chen, owns the business but no charges have been placed against her after she was interviewed by Metro police investigators Wednesday.

Metro police says the investigation into the alleged crimes began when their Fraud Unit was alerted to multiple cases of stolen wire which were linked to the scrap yard. Detectives with the Berry Hill Police Department and Metro police's Madison Precinct reported those separate cases of stolen wire. Kroger, Lowe's and Home Depot loss prevention team members also assisted detectives in their investigation.

Wednesday morning, detectives seized items from All Star Recycling that are valued around $250,000 total, according to Metro police.

Mr. Chen is out on $5,000 bond at this time. Det. Jonathan Shepherd is continuing to lead the investigation into these reported crimes.

“From construction sites to Nashville Electric Service substations and retail/grocery stores to personal vehicles, today’s investigation should greatly reduce the market for stolen wire and catalytic converters,” says Metro police Chief John Drake.