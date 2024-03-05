26-year-old assaulted outside of Nashville bar by security guard, leaving him in a coma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night out with friends at a popular Nashville bar landed 26-year-old Austin Turner in the hospital, comatose with a fractured skull.

Right now, Austin Turner is surrounded by a lot love at Vanderbilt with his family by his side.

"He was always right there. He was the typical big brother. He protected his sisters no matter what," Austin's sister, Taylor Felts, said.

Taylor’s protector was injured last month at Tin Roof on Demonbreun.

"Austin was there celebrating a Draft Kings win of $1,800. He was happy. He won extra money and was celebrating with two friends," Austin's dad, Joshua Turner, said.

Austin was out that night with friends, but they got separate ride share vehicles to pick them up, according to his family.

According to court documents, just after midnight on Feb. 18, Austin got into an altercation with 36-year-old Richard Cornelius, a licensed Tin Roof security guard outside of the bar.

The family says nearby surveillance video did capture part of that altercation, but they still need more video. According to Metro Police, Austin was assaulted after he tried to re-enter the Tin Roof — Cornelius didn't allow him back inside.

Court documents reveal Austin was struck by Corenelius and fell to the ground, unconscious. He remained there until an ambulance arrived.

Doctors say he suffered a fractured skull.

"Which led to a subdural hematoma, which resulted into an emergency craniotomy to stop the pressure building in the brain, which sadly wasn’t enough to stop the brain from hemorrhaging," Austin's mom, Meagan Turner, said.

Austin has been in a coma on life support for 16 days.

"This happened at 25. He had his 26 birthday upstairs in a coma on March 2nd,” Joshua said.

After speaking with his doctors, the family made the tough decision on Tuesday to let him pass on.

"It's a devastating injury and there’s no recovery in sight, so after 16 long difficult days we are learning how to say goodbye to our son today," Meagan said, while fighting back tears.

They're holding on to hope more witnesses will come forward to learn more about that night outside of Tin Roof. They are looking for video before the altercation took place.

"I hope he’s peaceful and we just love him," Taylor said.

The security guard is charged with aggravated assault and has posted bond.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to his attorney and Tin Roof for a comment — but haven’t heard back.

The family has started a GoFundMefor Austin to help pay for medical bills and funeral costs. The family has obtained an attorney.

If you were a witness to the assault and have video, feel free to reach out to the family by phone or email: mtorske@yahoo.com,615-506-2978.