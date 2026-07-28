2nd Annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend at South Inglewood Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Community Review Board is hosting their 2nd Annual Back-to-School Bash as Metro Nashville Public School students prepare to head back to the classroom. The event will feature free school supplies, haircuts, and food.

What: Back-to-School Bash

Where: South Inglewood Community Center

When? 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday August 1st

Register for the event here!

Watch the full live interview to find out details about the event. Have a similar community event you want Megan to report on? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel.com