2nd annual Rock 'n Jock celebrity softball game raises money for fallen service members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nonprofit Folds of Honor Tennessee is holding its second annual Rock 'n Jock celebrity softball game at First Horizon Park on June 6, with the first pitch beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go toward the families of America's fallen and injured service members.

Already, 450 tickets were sold in only one week of sales.

Interested parties can still purchase tickets online and reserve a seat for $19 plus fees.

The full list of celebrities coming to First Horizon Park for Rock 'N Jock 2022: