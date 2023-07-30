Watch Now
2nd annual Southeast Community Day celebrates Nashville's diversity

Southeast Community Day.jpg
Joy Styles
Families receive free back to school supplies during the 2nd Annual Southeast Community Day.
Southeast Community Day.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 23:05:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a celebration of cultures in Antioch where hundreds gathered for the second annual Southeast Community Day.

Metro Council Member Joy Styles said she started the event last year-- as a way to highlight the growth that's happening in the area. She said it's also important to acknowledge the thriving diversity in the city. The event was free. This year also included a backpack giveaway and free haircuts for kids. Organizers said it's all about breaking down misconceptions some people may have about Southeast Nashville.

"So often there's a narrative that's told about our community that is incorrect. So, we need to show who we are. We have all chosen to live in Antioch for a reason. For the community, for the people, for the character. And so I just like sharing my Antioch with everyone else. And so Southeast Community Day does that," Styles said.

Styles said 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed. She adds that plans are already in the works to host next year's event at the new Mill Ridge Park.

