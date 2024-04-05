2nd Ave 'Turn the Corner' campaign urges people to still visit businesses as construction continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Businesses on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville are urging people to "Turn the Corner" — that is the slogan for the new campaign to remind people of all that is on the historic street right off of Broadway.

The street has been through a lot over the years.

There was the Christmas Day bombing in 2020 that forced this street to go under construction to be rebuilt, and that was right in the middle of the pandemic, which many businesses could not stay open through.

Now, the businesses hope to "turn the corner" both literally and figuratively.

All people have to do is turn down 2nd Avenue to find more bars, restaurants, music venues, shops and so much more.

2nd Avenue between Broadway and Commerce street closed to vehicle traffic in January for a new phase of construction.

People should not get discouraged by the scaffolding and blocked roads they see because it's still open for pedestrians to access the more than two dozen businesses that are on this street.

2nd Avenue between Church Street and Union Street is planned to reopen in June.

More details on the "Turn the Corner" campaign are expected to be released Friday.