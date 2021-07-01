2nd Avenue building owners concerned over the safety of buildings, request controlled demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four owners of historic buildings on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville that were damaged in the Christmas Day bombing have requested demolition permits.

The owners of 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Avenue North - buildings located directly across from the AT&T building where the blast occurred - wrote a letter to the city requesting "an expedited process to permit controlled demolition." They said they "are an imminent safety concern."

Work has been going on for months to salvage the original bricks and develop a plan to repair the area without damaging the history and character of 2nd Avenue.

The request will now be reviewed by Metro Planning Department, Metro Historic Zoning Commission and Metro Codes and Planning. They'll also request additional information on the condition of the buildings, to reach a decision as soon as possible.

In a response to the letter the Metro Codes office said additional safety measures have been added to the area surrounding the buildings including a fence that extends 50 feet outside the buildings on the First Avenue side redirecting pedestrian access through Fort Nashborough.