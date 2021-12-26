2nd Avenue North to fully reopen to car and people traffic on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The final block of 2nd Avenue North to reopen after the bombing last Christmas will open on Monday.

Although some fencing may remain up, 2nd Avenue workers hope this makes the corridor more inviting.

"I think as people become aware that it is accessible, I think people are going to use it more," said Whitney Gabriel.

Gabriel has been a bartender at Doc Holliday's Saloon for four years. She said before the bombing, 2nd Avenue was full of life. A significant difference from it's current state.

"We had a lot of pedestrians walking up and down cause it's easy access to the courthouse. Our traffic has cut down in half for 2nd Avenue," she said.

On Monday, the city will reopen the only block still shut down. Between Commerce and Church Street, there will be one northbound lane and one walkway for pedestrians.

Gabriel thinks that will signal to people that 2nd Avenue is an option.

"I think a lot of people don't know what to think because there is some life and music, but the hustle and bustle of Broadway does take away from that," she said.

In their announcement, Metro officials said there will still be periodic closures for construction purposes from time to time.