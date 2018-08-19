2nd Person Arrested In 2010 Hardin County Death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and authorities in Hardin County arrested a second person connected to a homicide that happened in 2010.

The TBI, the Savannah Police Department, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 35-year-old Micheal Scott Mowdy.

Officials said the body of 80-year-old Otylier Callens was found inside her home on Ryan Street on September 8, 2010.

An investigation led officials to Mowdy as the person allegedly responsible for the death.

Mowdy was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and especially aggravated robbery.

He was booked into the Hardin County Jail where he was being held without bond.

Callens’ daughter, 68-year-old Patsy Lynn Shelby, was arrested in connection to the crime in May.