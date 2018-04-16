3 Adults, Child Displaced In Murfreesboro Fire

Light Drizzle
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Three adults and one child were displaced following a fire at an apartment in Murfreesboro.
Reports stated the fire happened in the 1600 block of North Tennessee Boulevard at the Ashwood Cove Apartments just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
When crews got to the scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of a unit on the second floor.
The four who lived in that unit were already out when crews arrived. Firefighters then worked to clear surrounding apartments and relocate pets to safety.
Crews extinguished the fire quickly. The affected unit had extensive fire damage. Two apartments had water damage, and up to six units had smoke damage.
The American Red Cross was helping those affected.
Reports stated one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
The fire appeared to be accidental. Fire officials said it started in the area of a blender and a wall outlet on the kitchen counter.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to conduct a routine investigation.