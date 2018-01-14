3 At Large After Armed Carjacking In La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Officials in La Vergne confirmed three suspects have been at large following an armed carjacking.

The crime happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mapco in the 500 block of Waldron Road.

Reports stated the owner of the vehicle went inside the business, and his 13-year-old daughter waited in the vehicle.

Authorities said three male suspects got into the vehicle and fled from the scene with the 13-year-old inside.

They didn’t drive far before ordering the juvenile out of the vehicle by threatening to shoot her.

Police described the stolen vehicle as a red 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with a Tennessee registration of 051-MQK. It was last seen on Waldron Road headed south toward the Smyrna/Nolensville area.

Officials further described the vehicle by saying there’s a step rail on the driver’s side, but not on the passenger side. A front license plate on the vehicle reads “Meharry MMC.”

Authorities confirmed the suspects were armed and dangerous. They released surveillance photos showing their faces.

Anyone with information on their identities has been asked to not approach them. Call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.