3 brothers sought for January double murder in North Nashville

Salem Mason Drive murder suspect mugshots.jpeg
Metro police
Chadwick Wells, 24 (L), Keondre Wells, 21 (M), and Deshawn Wells, 20 (R), have all been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three brothers were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the murder of two teens who were shot in North Nashville this past January.

Chadwick Wells, 24, Keondre Wells, 21, and Deshawn Wells, 20, have each been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder for the deaths of 19-year-old Michael Adams and 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, according to Metro police.

Adams and Hall were shot in a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive on January 16 just before 8 p.m.

Adams was found in a yard on Salem Mason Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall was found nearby on the baseball field and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment where he was pronounced dead days after the shooting.

Metro police detectives are attempting to locate all three of the suspects and are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

