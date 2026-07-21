3 dead, 9 injured after Madison County, Tennessee park shooting

DENMARK, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were killed and nine more were injured after a shooting at Savannah Williamson Park in Madison County on Sunday night.

According to police, multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. Preliminary information indicates a gunfight between numerous people at the park.

According to officials, a four-door sedan was observed traveling along Neely Station Road in front of the park while shots were being fired from the car.

Investigators are reviewing the camera system at the park as part of an extensive investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 731-423-6000.