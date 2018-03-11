3 Killed In Crash; Alcohol, Drugs May Be Factors

Rain
HI: -°
LO: 34°
WOODBURY, Tenn. - Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Cannon County.
The wreck happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of State Highway 96.
Reports stated a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Joshua B. Harris, of Murfreesboro, crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
The second vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Taylor R. Burrow, of Murfreesboro. Her passenger was 26-year-old Dakota J. Franks, of Savannah.
Harris, Burrow, and Franks died at the scene.
Authorities said it’s believed drinking was involved on the part of Harris, and drinking and possible drug use was allegedly involved with Burrow and Franks.
Alcohol and drug tests have been requested. The investigation remained ongoing.