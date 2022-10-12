“3 months after we move here a hurricane hits": Pastor from Nashville using past experience to lead others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleanup efforts continue in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated many areas of the state.

A lot of people are leaning on churches for support, like Cape Christian Church. Their Outreach Pastor Marco Villalobos has had a lot of experience with natural disasters after living in Nashville for 14 years.

He assisted those in need during the city's historic flooding in 2010 and during the March 2020 tornadoes.

"To see the Cumberland go over as high as it was and Nissan stadium full, and then the tornado hitting east Nashville in 2020... Most tornados hit the outskirts — Murfreesboro and Spring Hill area — but not really downtown," Marco Villalobos explained.

Villalobos worked with Citipointe Church when he worked in Music City. The church's assistance was greatly needed during the flooding in 2010 and the deadly tornadoes in 2020.

"While he was here, he helps with the tornadoes. He helps with the floods, and now he’s dealing with both in Florida on a much bigger scale. He’s got all this experience," Citipointe Church's Adults' Pastor Aaron Davis said.

About 3 months ago, Villalobos moved from Nashville to Cape Coral to accept the Outreach Pastor job at Cape Christian Church. He had no clue he would be tasked with helping victims of Hurricane Ian so quickly.

“Ninety percent of the roofs have damage here," Villalobos said.

The Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds destroyed the area, and Villalobos has stepped up to coordinate relief efforts.

He's done everything from giving out food and water, to making sure people had generators.

People tell Villalobos he keeps ending up at the wrong place at the wrong time, but for him, it’s the complete opposite.

"If we find ourselves in darkness and in hard times, nobody really wants to be there. As believers — those called by God to help those in need and be a light that shines bright — there’s no better place for a light to shine," Villalobos said.

Villalobos is now mobilizing a team to go out into the community to help start the rebuilding process.

"The church where he was hired to be the Outreach Pastor didn’t have any idea the hurricane was coming, but God knew. He put Marco in the right spot — the right guy at the right time — and help coordinate all these efforts with lots of experience with both wind and water damage," Davis said.

Most of the power and water has been restored in the Cape Coral area of Florida. According to local officials, at least 120 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian.