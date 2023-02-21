Watch Now
3 Nashville tornado sirens that were down now repaired, tested

Nashville Addresses Flawed Tornado Siren System
Conte, Chris
Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 15:55:20-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three tornado sirens in the Nashville area that were not working are now fixed, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

The sirens are located at 8146 Coley Davis Rd., 5141 John Hagar Rd. and 2749 Smith Springs Rd.

map of tornado sirens now repaired in Nashville area
Three sirens in the Nashville area were declared inoperable on February 15, 2023. They have since been repaired and tested.

Nashville OEM said they performed growl tests on Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. and all sirens were declared to be "functioning as needed."

It is still always recommended to have more than one way to remain weather aware.

You can stay up-to-date on weather alerts with NewsChannel 5's Storm 5 Alerts, using a NOAA weather radio, and signing up for NewsChannel 5's Storm Shield app.

