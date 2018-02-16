3 Teens Arrested In E. Nashville Carjacking, Chase
10:24 PM, Feb 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hours after Metro Police Department officials announced the creation of a new task force to find teens involved in violent crimes, officer arrested three juveniles involved in an East Nashville carjacking.
It happened Thursday night. Officers said they carjacked a vehicle but were caught during a police chase when the stolen car hit another vehicle at South 6th Street and Fatherland Street.
MNPD Aviation, Canine and officers from several other components involved, creating a large police presence in the area.
West Precinct officers spotted the vehicle after they allegedly tried to carjack a second vehicle on Charlotte Pike.