3 Teens Arrested In E. Nashville Carjacking, Chase

10:24 PM, Feb 15, 2018
Hours after Metro Police Department officials announced the creation of a new task force to find teens involved in violent crimes, officer arrested three juveniles involved in an East Nashville carjacking.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hours after Metro Police Department officials announced the creation of a new task force to find teens involved in violent crimes, officer arrested three juveniles involved in an East Nashville carjacking.

It happened Thursday night. Officers said they carjacked a vehicle but were caught during a police chase when the stolen car hit another vehicle at South 6th Street and Fatherland Street.

MNPD Aviation, Canine and officers from several other components involved, creating a large police presence in the area.

West Precinct officers spotted the vehicle after they allegedly tried to carjack a second vehicle on Charlotte Pike.

