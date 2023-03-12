Watch Now
3-year-old child in critical condition after being found unresponsive in hotel pool

Posted at 9:05 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 10:05:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a 3-year-old boy from Illinois was found unresponsive in an indoor pool on Friday, March 10.

Metro Police report that the child went swimming Friday evening with his 5-year-old brother at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel in the 2000 block of Music Valley Drive.

An adult female friend of the children's mother accompanied them at the pool, while the mother napped.

Officials say that the friend left the pool area for an undetermined amount of time. Upon her arrival back at the pool, the 3-year-old was found unresponsive.

The 3-year-old is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Youth Services detectives with MNPD are continuing to investigate this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story as more information is released.

