30 missing children found during six-day operation in Tenn.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirty missing children were found safe during a six-day operation in Shelby County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The operation ran from July 29 through Aug. 3 and brought together TBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police, the Memphis Safe Task Force and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Teams checked 109 addresses while looking for children who had been reported missing or unaccounted for in the Memphis area. They located 30 children between the ages of 10 and 17 who had been listed as missing, delinquent or runaways.

Most were found in the area, though two children were located in Georgia and another was found in Mississippi. TBI said all 30 are now safe.

“Every single one of them deserves a fighting chance,” TBI Director David Rausch said, noting that hundreds of children are reported missing in Tennessee each month.

Click here to learn more about missing children in Tennessee.