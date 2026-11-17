NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said it is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Melrose.

The incident happened at the Village South Apartments on Inverness Avenue.

MNPD said detectives were attempting to arrest a wanted 32-year-old man. The man is accused of jumping out of a second-story apartment with a gun after police came to his door.

Metro Nashville Police Department

MNPD said the man then went at two detectives after being commanded to stop, and officers fired at him.

The 32-year-old man was killed. No officers were injured, MNPD said.