35 lifeguard applications overnight, Goodlettsville saves community pool from closure

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After three years of closure because of a nationwide lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, the Pleasant Green Swimming Pool in Goodlettsville was on the brink of being closed again.

However, thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, the pool has been saved and is back in operation.

The Pleasant Green Swimming Pool had been forced to remain closed since the start of the pandemic due to the unavailability of lifeguards.

With public pools and beaches across the country still closed, finding enough qualified people to staff the pool had become a major challenge.

In 2022, the city received just two lifeguard applications, far from the 12 required to fully staff the center.

As March arrived, it seemed that the pool would remain closed for the fourth consecutive year.

Sarah Jennings, the director of Parks and Recreation, expressed her concern.

"We really struggled to find lifeguards for the past three years," Jennings said. "There's a lifeguard shortage nationwide, and we really felt it here."

Jennings said the response from the community was overwhelming. The plea for help garnered an astounding 35 applicants overnight.

On a scorching hot day like today, the pool was busy.

Susan Allen, who was enjoying the pool with her grandchildren, expressed her relief.

"We were disappointed that they weren't going to open," she said. "And then when we found out it did. We were so excited for it because it's just a good place to come. The kids love it here, and it's off the beaten path. It's just a great place to come."

Since reopening on Saturday, the pool has seen an incredible turnout, with more than 500 people showing up for a dip.

Jennings expressed her gratitude to the community.

"It's really nostalgic for our community," Jennings said. "We put out a call to our community in March and said, 'Hey, we need help. This pool is not looking to open,' and our community showed up."

The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Sunday at 12, offering a range of swimming opportunities for residents of all ages. It'll only cost you $5 and you don't have to live in Goodlettsville to enjoy the pool.

Also, private pool parties can be scheduled any every day of the week except for Wednesdays.