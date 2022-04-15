35 years later, the disappearance of Leanne Green remains unsolved

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — April 15 marks 35 years since Leanne Green disappeared near Dickson. She was last seen on Highway 46 near Fabric Road.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, she was picked up from her job at the Holiday Inn by her brother. While on their way home, they ran out of gas.

A family coming home from church stopped to help them and took her brother to the gas station. Leanne decided to stay in the car, but after about ten minutes they came back and she was gone. She was 17 years old.

The search was launched by the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. It grew into a large investigation involving multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. Hundreds of searches have happened as well as interviews.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Left photo shows Martha "Leanne" Green, who went missing in 1987 from Dickson when she was 17 years old. The right photo shows her age-progressed to 40 years.

The case is not closed as the sheriff's office said their investigators and TBI were talking about how to move forward just this week.

"We ask that you help us keep this story alive and take moment to pray for Leanne, her family, and her friends. Unfortunately, Leanne's mother passed away without learning what happened to her daughter, " the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

They ask if you know anything about the case to reach out to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division at 615-789-4130 or tips@dicksoncounty.net.