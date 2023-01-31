350,000 Tennesseans may find themselves no longer receiving TennCare. Here's why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TennCare reviews who is eligible for healthcare coverage every year, but that's been on pause since the pandemic. This year in Tennessee, this could result in an estimated 350,000 people who could lose coverage this spring.

The Director of TennCare Stephen Smith said this is just a normal process that is getting back into a normal schedule.

Typically, people roll off of the Medicaid program because they find employment, are no longer financially qualified, or forget to renew their plans.

"I can say this without hesitation: it has never been easier to renew TennCare coverage if renewal is desired," Smith said.

But Democrats on the Hill are concerned it could abruptly leave thousands of Tennesseans without health insurance.

There have also been several instances when TennCare accidentally deleted someone off of the program when they rightfully qualified.

Smith says the key is to make sure TennCare has your correct contact information because if they can't reach you, that will also disqualify you from the program.

The process of scrubbing some names off of TennCare's roster begins April 1.