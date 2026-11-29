NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said four people were non-critically injured in a shooting outside a bar on Lebanon Pike on Sunday morning.

Police said the gunfire occurred outside Hilltop Haven Bar and Lounge on Lebanon Pike at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 29.

MNPD said four people, ages 21, 21, 26 and 28, were taken by private vehicles to hospitals and treated for their non-critical wounds.

All four victims reported similar accounts that they were in the parking lot when they heard gunshots and realized they had been struck, according to the release.

Police said one victim reported that a group of men were around a gray sedan moments before the shooting.

MNPD said it is looking to identify those involved and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.