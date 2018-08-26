4 Shot On 9th Avenue North In Buena Vista

12:11 AM, Aug 26, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least four people have been injured in a shooting in the Buena Vista area.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North near Cheatham Place.

Details on the shooting were limited. Authorities confirmed three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and one was being treated at Centennial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

According to reports, an aggressive crowd was possibly in that area when police responded to the scene.

We will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top