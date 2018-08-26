4 Shot On 9th Avenue North In Buena Vista

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least four people have been injured in a shooting in the Buena Vista area.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North near Cheatham Place.

Details on the shooting were limited. Authorities confirmed three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and one was being treated at Centennial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

According to reports, an aggressive crowd was possibly in that area when police responded to the scene.

We will bring you the latest updates as they become available.