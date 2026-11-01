4 teens injured in shooting outside of party early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Jefferson Street.
According to police, a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded. An 18-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male were also hurt.
The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. outside of 2622 Jefferson Street. Police say that some of shots were fired from a vehicle.
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Our viewers are the best! When Hannah McDonald highlighted the plight of Serenity Sumler, so many of you immediately stepped up. Serenity stopped to help a driver after spotting a wreck and was hit by another car, resulting in terrible injuries. Without the funds to pay for physical therapy, she was at a loss. Because of the kindness of others - she now can rehab and get back to school. Best of luck to her as she trains to become a chef!
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