4 teens injured in shooting outside of party early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Jefferson Street.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded. An 18-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male were also hurt.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. outside of 2622 Jefferson Street. Police say that some of shots were fired from a vehicle.