4-year-old cancer survivor's wish comes true with community support

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 4-year-old boy in Murfreesboro is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime after successfully battling cancer, thanks to Make-A-Wish and community support.

Hugh Dawson, whose passion for trains knows no bounds, will soon be traveling to Colorado with his family to ride on the Durango steam train.

"So we're going to be RV-ing, which we've never done, through Colorado and riding on the Durango steam train, which is the big highlight event for Hugh," said his mom, Kree Dawson.

The journey to this moment hasn't been easy. Just one year ago, doctors discovered a rare cancerous tumor in Hugh's spine.

"It shocked us to the core and obviously turned everything on its head. Went through about nine months of intensive chemotherapy and radiation," added Kree.

Recent medical scans show Hugh is now cancer-free and in remission.

"He is every bit of a normal, cheeky four-and-a-half-year-old. His energy is back," said Kree.

Hugh is one of approximately 200 children in Middle Tennessee currently waiting for their wishes to be granted through Make-A-Wish.

"The thing that I think people really have a misconception is that they think our kids are terminal. They're not. They're critically ill. 82% of our kids in Middle Tennessee go on to live healthy, thriving lives," said Make-A-Wish Middle TN Corporate Development Manager Jill Farnham-Allison.

To support Hugh's wish, The Learning Experience in Murfreesboro organized fundraising efforts for the organization.

"The little learners here established everything from lemonade stands to even making paper fans," said The Learning Experience Center of Murfreesboro Director Megan Shivers.

The preschool went all out to create a special send-off celebration for Hugh and his family.

"It is part of our curriculum and teaching the children that no matter how big or small they are, they can give back to the community in a big way," said The Learning Experience of Murfreesboro franchisee Lisa LeVitus.

The community's efforts have deeply touched Hugh's family.

"All the effort that people have put in and the money that they've raised, it's really touched us," said his dad, Ross Dawson.

