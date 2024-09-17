4-year-old Everett Drewes is in need of a new kidney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I'm following up this morning about a little boy I first brought you as My Hero in May of this year.

Now 4-year-old Everett Drewes was a child ambassador for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Steeplechase this year as he continues to manage a rare disease.

Everett has Eagle-Barrett Syndrome. He is living without any kidneys at all. Last summer, his father donated one of his kidneys to him on his third birthday, but sadly it failed.

Everett needs your help. Doctors say he is healthy enough to get a new kidney.

If you or someone you know is interested, you need to have type A or Type O blood, be 18 to 55 years old and be in good health.

If this is something you're interested in go to Vanderbilt Health and search for the "Living Donor Interest Form."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amy.watson@newschannel5.com.