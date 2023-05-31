4-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in apparent targeted shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 4-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday night on the east side.

Police said she was riding in a car that was shot at, in what they believe was a targeted shooting at Douglas Avenue and Dickerson Pike. The driver was shot in the arm and drove the car to a Family Dollar.

Metro Police said there were two-year-old twins in the car as well. They were not seriously hurt.

BREAKING: A 4-yr-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting at Dickerson Pk & Douglas Av. The 22 yr old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a Dollar Store parking lot. pic.twitter.com/WzLN7j5hDD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2023

According to MNPD's crime dashboard, there have been 49 violent incidents in the East Precinct this month.

If you know anything about the shooting you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

