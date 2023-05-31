Watch Now
News

Actions

4-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in apparent targeted shooting

A 4-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday night on the east side.
Posted at 5:19 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:50:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 4-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday night on the east side.

Police said she was riding in a car that was shot at, in what they believe was a targeted shooting at Douglas Avenue and Dickerson Pike. The driver was shot in the arm and drove the car to a Family Dollar.

Metro Police said there were two-year-old twins in the car as well. They were not seriously hurt.

According to MNPD's crime dashboard, there have been 49 violent incidents in the East Precinct this month.

If you know anything about the shooting you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great