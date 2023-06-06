400 people were polled on their choice for Nashville mayor and the results are in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the thick of the mayoral campaign and are now getting a rundown of where the candidates are landing because of a new poll.

This poll is from Nashville's Commercial Real Estate Development Association. 400 likely Davidson County voters were polled on June 2nd and June 3rd this month about seven of the candidates.

If the election was today, who would you vote for?

Freddie O’Connell………………………………10%

Jeff Yarbro ...................................................... 9%

Heidi Campbell ............................................... 8%

Matt Wiltshire ..................................................8%

Sharon Hurt .................................................... 7%

Alice Rolli ........................................................ 4%

Jim Gingrich.................................................... 3%

Someone else ................................................. 6%

Not sure .......................................................... 45%

The poll also gets into favorability.

Favorable

Unfavorable

Not Sure

O’Connell 20%

10%

70%

Yarbro 29%

9%

61%

Campbell

26%

16%

58%

Wiltshire

20%

8%

72%

Hurt

17%

12%

70%

Rolli

8%

13%

79%

Gingrich

11%

15%

75%

It is clear name recognition is playing a big roll here as we are seeing those who have held office or who are sinking a lot of time into ads at the front of the pack.

NewsChannel 5's next debate at Belmont University is on June 22nd.