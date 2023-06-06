Watch Now
News

Actions

400 people were polled on their choice for Nashville mayor and the results are in

Nashville skyline
WTVF
File - Downtown Nashville on July 1, 2022.
Nashville skyline
Posted at 4:42 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 05:42:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the thick of the mayoral campaign and are now getting a rundown of where the candidates are landing because of a new poll.

This poll is from Nashville's Commercial Real Estate Development Association. 400 likely Davidson County voters were polled on June 2nd and June 3rd this month about seven of the candidates.

If the election was today, who would you vote for?

Freddie O’Connell………………………………10%

Jeff Yarbro ...................................................... 9%

Heidi Campbell ............................................... 8%

Matt Wiltshire ..................................................8%

Sharon Hurt .................................................... 7%

Alice Rolli ........................................................ 4%

Jim Gingrich.................................................... 3%

Someone else ................................................. 6%

Not sure .......................................................... 45%

The poll also gets into favorability.

Favorable 
Unfavorable
Not Sure
O’Connell20%
10%
70%
Yarbro29%
9%
61%
Campbell
26%
16%
58%
Wiltshire
20%
8%
72%
Hurt
17%
12%
70%
Rolli
8%
13%
79%
Gingrich
11%
15%
75%

It is clear name recognition is playing a big roll here as we are seeing those who have held office or who are sinking a lot of time into ads at the front of the pack.

NewsChannel 5's next debate at Belmont University is on June 22nd.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great