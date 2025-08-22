Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41-year-old Cookeville man arrested for soliciting a minor online

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor after Cookeville Police received a report that he was sending inappropriate images and messages to a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect, Jeffrey Edward Dawes , sent sexually explicit photos and videos, along with messages offering money in exchange for images of the teen.

He admitted to sending the images and acknowledged that he also knew the recipient was a minor.

To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child sexual abuse material; contact the Cookeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5384 or visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website at www.cybertipline.com.

