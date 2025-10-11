Day 2 timeline: Latest updates on deadly explosion at Tennessee explosives facility

1pm Controlled detonations planned as investigation continues

11:05am 'At this time we have recovered no survivors:' Officials hold first press conference of Day 2



Sheriff Chris Davis said the scene is “even more devastating than we thought,” confirming no survivors have been found.

ATF officials said the site remains volatile as teams work cautiously and begin rapid DNA identification.

10am Officials issue new state update on Hickman County explosion

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated at Level 4 – Elevated to support local response efforts.

As of 10 a.m. CT, officials report no new updates regarding fatalities or injuries. Eighteen individuals remain unaccounted for.

TEMA clarified that Accurate Energetic Systems is a privately owned facility that processes — but does not manufacture — ammunition and explosives.

A TBI Missing Persons Hotline has been established at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463), and the company has opened a family assistance center for those seeking information.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including TDOT, TDEC, TDH, THP, DHS, and TWRA, continue to assist with the ongoing response.

The next state update is expected at 3 p.m. CT.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted. If you’ve been affected by this tragedy or have information to share, please reach out to me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.