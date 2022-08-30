45 doodles rescued from puppy mill brought to Nashville Humane Association

Nashville Humane Association just brought in a bunch of new dogs — oodles of doodles — that were rescued from a puppy mill.

"First, and this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but we have a puppy mill problem in this country. Pets are being overbred. We have far too many pets who need homes for there to be 'mills' churning out litter after litter," NHA said.

In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk the breeders into surrendering their dogs.

Nashville Humane Association

"We connected late last week to assist clearing their shelter for another big upcoming intake, and we just couldn't say no," NHA said.

They said Monday the dogs got a full medical workup and they all really needed a bath and a lot of grooming. NHA will keep a close eye on the moms because overbreeding can cause health concerns.

"Fosters are always needed at NHA. When we have emergency situations like this, we need fosters to support transports, but fosters also allow us to keep our normal operations full speed ahead as well," NHA said.

You can email foster@nashvillehumane.org.

When it comes to adoptions, NHA will be doing adoption applications for these doodles at a later date.

NHA said the best way to support the dogs is by donating to its Transport and Emergency Medical Funds or by sending money through Venmo at @nashvillehumane.

"Every little bit counts, whether it's a few dollars or a few more, we're asking because this is how we save lives," NHA said.