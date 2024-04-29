47-year-old fighting for his life after scooter accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is warning all of us about how easy it is to get hurt on a scooter after their son, Bryan Eidel, was left in a coma with severe brain injuries.

"A lot of people think oh it's just a little scooter, but that scooter's turned our life upside down," said Bryan's father, Dean.

Dean and his wife Kim say they are living a nightmare ever since Bryan got seriously hurt in a scooter accident last Saturday.

He was on his way home on Second Street near the Nissan Stadium when they say he somehow ended up slamming into the sidewalk.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt ICU for emergency brain surgery and has been in a coma ever since.

"Until it's your own, you don't think about it. But when it's your own, he's up there fighting for his life, it's very difficult," said Dean.

"15 miles an hour and no helmet and hitting pavement...it can do so much damage," added Kim.

Both parents say they believe extra safety measures could have changed everything.

"He would say, 'I should've worn a helmet,'" said Dean.

They say Bryan is an independent 47-year-old who loves his friends and family, his city, and his jobs at Whole Foods and Ole Smokey's.

While they hope for the best for Bryan, they hope their message of safety and awareness helps someone else.

This comes after we told you about another scooter accident on 4th Avenue two weeks ago that left a 23-year-old in the hospital.

Bryan's family says if you want to help with medical and other expenses, you can visit their GoFundMe.