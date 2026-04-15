49-year-old Tennessean dies while in ICE custody in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WTVF) — A 49-year-old Tennessean has died in ICE custody in Louisiana.

Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was arrested by ICE on January 8 in Chattanooga and was taken to Winn Correctional Center on January 13.

According to ICE, he remained in custody pending removal proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

On April 11, he was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Winn Parish Medical Center (WPMC) for advanced medical treatment. He ultimately died despite life-saving efforts.

At this time, we dont have additional information on how he died. We will update as we learn more.

TIIRC issued the following statement after his death.

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