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49-year-old Tennessean dies while in ICE custody in Louisiana

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ICE police agent - Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a stab-proof vest uniform worn by a trio of police officers at the scene of an incident.
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NEW ORLEANS (WTVF) — A 49-year-old Tennessean has died in ICE custody in Louisiana.

Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was arrested by ICE on January 8 in Chattanooga and was taken to Winn Correctional Center on January 13.

According to ICE, he remained in custody pending removal proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

On April 11, he was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Winn Parish Medical Center (WPMC) for advanced medical treatment. He ultimately died despite life-saving efforts.

At this time, we dont have additional information on how he died. We will update as we learn more.

TIIRC issued the following statement after his death.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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