$5 million grant can make TSU the No. 1 hemp grower in the southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University could help make the state a top hemp grower in the Southeast thanks to a $5 million grant that will go towards hemp research and provide support to historically underserved farmers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded TSU's College of Agriculture the money toward a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.

The project will expand the production of hemp as a "climate-smart" commodity, research its greenhouse gas benefits, and promote the value of its market development.

The greatest percentage of the funds, however, will help underserved farmers owning up to 500 acres grow fiber hemp. Fiber hemp can be used to make fabrics and bioplastics. The hemp they grow will go to the motor vehicle industry to help manufacture cars.

Part of the goal of this research is to show how the earth-friendly product can be used in so many different ways while creating new opportunities for farmers.