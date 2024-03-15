$5 million worth of damage estimated after Franklin house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a house fire destroyed a 9,000-square-foot Franklin home Wednesday morning, the family who lived there survived.

"We were just so glad to see that everyone had made it out," said Jamie Melton with Franklin Fire. "They were fast asleep and just after 2 in the morning, the smoke alarms woke them up and they were able to get outside quickly with the kids."

Melton says it's a serious reminder that smoke alarms — no matter how annoying at times — need your attention.

Battalion Chief Tyler Crews provides a quick update on this morning’s Avalon house fire. The call was dispatched at 2:44 AM. Four occupants escaped unharmed. Firefighters and fire investigators are still on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4MdI0gzfXW — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) March 13, 2024

"Working smoke alarms cut your risk of dying in a home fire in half," she said. "The danger is when you're asleep. When you're awake, you can smell and see fire. When you're asleep, that smoke is poisonous, it just puts us into a deeper sleep, and some people simply never wake up."

Melton suggests replacing the detectors every 10 years and replacing the batteries inside every year.

She adds it's smart to have a fire plan in place — like who rescues who and where to meet outside — just in case this happens to you.

Officials estimate $5 million in damage for the house on Lady of the Lake lane.

Franklin Fire says they don't yet know the cause of that fire.