5-month-old dies following the arrest of her father for child abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A five-month-old has died in Nashville after fighting for her life from injuries Metro Police believe were from the hands of her father.

The father, 33-year-old Ryan Sosa, was initially charged with aggravated child abuse and was arrested Friday before his daughter died. She died from her injuries later in the night.

Youth Services detectives said Hermitage precinct officers responded to the family's home on Dodson Chapel Road Monday night for a call about an unresponsive child.

CPR was done to resuscitate the baby and she was taken to the Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Doctors discovered internal injuries through further testing. Her injuries included bleeding on the brain, retinal hemorrhages, and a broken leg.

Sosa told detective that he was home with his daughter while her mother was at work. He said the baby may have been hurt falling off of a bed.

However, medical staff reported the injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.

Detectives now have to discuss upgrading Sosa's charges with the District Attorney's Office.