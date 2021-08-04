Watch
5 Spot to require proof of vaccination

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 04, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's 5 Spot is requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination.

Owners posted the following message on social media Wednesday.

"After due consideration we’ve decided to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry into our venue beginning Saturday Aug 7th. In times such as these we must behave as reasonably and responsibly as possible. So, before you come party with us, please make sure you have your vaccination card (or a photo of it) at the ready. We will be verifying vaccination status before admission to The 5 Spot is granted. No ID? No Entry. No Vaccination? No Entry. Thank you, The 5 Spot"

The music venue is now the second Nashville venue to put a vaccination policy in place. City Winery guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of admission.

