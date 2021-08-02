City Winery to require negative test or proof of vaccination for entry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's City Winery will be requiring masks and proof of a COVID vaccination. or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for all indoor guests. If a guest is not vaccinated, they must show a negative test given within 72 hours of admission.

The policy change was posted to the company's website and will take effect Monday, Aug. 2.

City Winery owners have asked all guests to also wear a mask while indoors.

"At this stage in the pandemic, with the Delta variant on the rise, the remarkable roll-out of vaccines, and the overwhelming numbers of our customers now fully inoculated against COVID-19, we can create an environment that is as safe as possible moving forward. Our recent July survey indicated that more than 75% of our patrons are already vaccinated. This is very good news," a post stated on July 29.

The post by Michael Dorf & City Winery goes on to say "Accommodating this policy, leaving all politics out of it, will allow artists to earn a living again, our staff to be employed, and the arts to have a place in our society again. Your cooperation will help us to not go back to limited capacity or worse, that tragic state of closing our facilities again."

