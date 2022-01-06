5 tips for how to drive when it snows in Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of the winter storm that is forecast to hit the mid-state, NewsChannel 5 spoke with Jeremy Lyon at Brentwood Driver Training for these five tips on how to drive in the snow:

1. Slow down. This may seem obvious, but Lyon says the first step to avoid a skid during slick conditions is to drive about 10 miles an hour less than the speed limit. He says most accidents during winter weather can be avoided with just this one step.

2. Don't slam on the brakes. Lyon says it's the knee-jerk reaction for many when they realize they're beginning to skid, but Lyon says it's perhaps the worst thing you can do; slamming on the brakes can turn your car into a sled. You're better off simply letting off the gas.

3. Turn into the skid. If you find the back end of your car skidding in a particular direction, you should turn the steering wheel in the same direction your back end is moving. If you steer the opposite direction, your wheels could end up perpendicular to the direction you want to go, resulting in a loss of control.

4. Shift into a lower gear. Known as engine braking, shifting into the 2 or "L" gear when you notice a skid will cause your engine to work harder and rev up, which slows your car down naturally, without having to apply the brakes.

5. Four-wheel Drive won't help in a skid. While four-wheel drive can better push a car forward, it doesn't help in a skid. A four-wheel drive car has just as much stopping and steering ability as a two-wheel drive car.