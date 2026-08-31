5-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself at a home on Bison Court in Antioch over the weekend.

The child's father was downstairs watching television when he heard a loud bang. He ran upstairs and found his son with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was rushed to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the child's mother was out running errands at the time. She told police the gun was stored in a bedroom dresser drawer.

Youth services detectives will share their completed investigation with the district attorney's office. No charges have been filed at this time. Metro Police say free gun locks are available at police headquarters, all eight precincts, and at the records division public counter in Madison.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).