NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Buena Vista Pike area Monday morning, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened at 5:12 a.m., with the victim transported from the scene.

Bullet holes appeared on the outside of the home in the 3000 block of Bray Drive.

The condition of the child wasn't immediately known.

