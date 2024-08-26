$50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the location of Sebastian Rogers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the location and return of Sebastian Rogers or arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance.
Rogers has been missing since February 2024.
He disappeared from his Hendersonville home on February 26 and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, square-framed glasses.
If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at (615) 451-3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
